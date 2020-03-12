UFFICIALE - Champions League, rinviate Juve-Lione e Man City-Real Madrid

Adesso è ufficiale. La UEFA ha comunicato, attraverso Twitter, che le partite di Champions League tra Juventus e Lione e tra Manchester City e Real Madrid sono state rinviate a causa dei giocatori bianconeri e spagnoli che sono in isolamento.

I MOTIVI - In casa Juve è stato trovato positivo Rugani, mentre nella polisportiva madridista è toccato ad un atleta (cestista, ndr) non della prima squadra di calcio. Finora queste sono le uniche due gare di Champions League saltata. La UEFA non ha ancora deciso per la sospensione delle altre gare, ma una decisione al riguardo sarà presa martedì 17 marzo.

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.



󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷



Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.