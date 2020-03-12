UFFICIALE - Champions League, rinviate Juve-Lione e Man City-Real Madrid

Una delle altre quattro partite valevoli per il ritorno degli ottavi di finale di Champions League è stata rinviata.
Adesso è ufficiale. La UEFA ha comunicato, attraverso Twitter, che le partite di Champions League tra Juventus e Lione e tra Manchester City e Real Madrid sono state rinviate a causa dei giocatori bianconeri e spagnoli che sono in isolamento.

I MOTIVI - In casa Juve è stato trovato positivo Rugani, mentre nella polisportiva madridista è toccato ad un atleta (cestista, ndr) non della prima squadra di calcio. Finora queste sono le uniche due gare di Champions League saltata. La UEFA non ha ancora deciso per la sospensione delle altre gare, ma una decisione al riguardo sarà presa martedì 17 marzo.