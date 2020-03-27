Younes esulta per l'ex compagno Nouri che si è risvegliato dal coma: il messaggio del tedesco

Una bellissima notizia commentata sui social anche da Amin Younes che è stato suo compagno in Olanda
27.03.2020

Nella giornata di ieri la famiglia di Abdelhak Nouri, giocatore dell'Ajax, ha comunicato che il ragazzo dopo circa due anni e mezzo si è svegliato dal coma. Una bellissima notizia commentata sui social anche da Amin Younes che è stato suo compagno in Olanda: "Vorrei ringraziare Allah per questa bella notizia e condividere la mia gioia con voi" le sue parole. 