Younes esulta per l'ex compagno Nouri che si è risvegliato dal coma: il messaggio del tedesco

Nella giornata di ieri la famiglia di Abdelhak Nouri, giocatore dell'Ajax, ha comunicato che il ragazzo dopo circa due anni e mezzo si è svegliato dal coma. Una bellissima notizia commentata sui social anche da Amin Younes che è stato suo compagno in Olanda: "Vorrei ringraziare Allah per questa bella notizia e condividere la mia gioia con voi" le sue parole.

Dear people,



I have heard that Abdelhaq woke up after 2,5 years in coma. I would like to thank Allah for this good and powerful message and share this joy with you.



And the trust of the whole family in Allah alone, and all your and our prayers of supplication,... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OGi4dg0Uex