UFFICIALE - Jorginho continua a sorridere: suo il premio UEFA Player of the Year

Come annunciato nelle scorse ore, Jorginho dopo Champions League, Europeo e Supercoppa Europa vince anche il UEFA Men's Player of the Year
26.08.2021 19:40 di Redazione Tutto Napoli.net  Twitter:    vedi letture
© foto di Uefa/Image Sport

Come annunciato nelle scorse ore, Jorginho dopo Champions League, Europeo e Supercoppa Europa vince anche il UEFA Men's Player of the Year, il premio come miglior giocatore della scorsa Champions League. Il centrocampista del Chelsea ha battuto il compagno Kante e De Bruyne.