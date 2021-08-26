UFFICIALE - Jorginho continua a sorridere: suo il premio UEFA Player of the Year
Come annunciato nelle scorse ore, Jorginho dopo Champions League, Europeo e Supercoppa Europa vince anche il UEFA Men's Player of the Year
26.08.2021 19:40 di Redazione Tutto Napoli.net Twitter: @tuttonapoli
© foto di Uefa/Image Sport
Come annunciato nelle scorse ore, Jorginho dopo Champions League, Europeo e Supercoppa Europa vince anche il UEFA Men's Player of the Year, il premio come miglior giocatore della scorsa Champions League. Il centrocampista del Chelsea ha battuto il compagno Kante e De Bruyne.
He conquered Europe twice. Bravo, Jorginho - UEFA Men's Player of the Year! #UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/7sBtw8A4wy— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021