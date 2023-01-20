IFFHS premia Lozano: inserito nella Top 11 del 2022 Concacaf
L’International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ha stilato la Top 11 dei calciatori appartenenti alla CONCACAF per il 2022
20.01.2023 23:50 di Francesco Carbone
TuttoNapoli.net
© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it
L’International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ha stilato la Top 11 dei calciatori appartenenti alla CONCACAF per il 2022. Nella formazione è stato inserito l’attaccante del Napoli Hirving Lozano. Di seguito l’undici completo: Turner; Dest, Montes, Zimmerman, Davies; Adams, Pulisic, Chavez; Lozano, David Weah.
IFFHS MEN'S CONTINENTAL TEAMS 2022 - CONCACAF— IFFHS (@iffhs_media) January 16, 2023
TODAY
IFFHS MEN’S CONCACAF TEAM 2022
For more information, visit the website:https://t.co/ZokA3d1rne#iffhs_news #awards #history #statistics #world_cup #winners #players #national #international #top #best #iffhs pic.twitter.com/qMyt10RC3x