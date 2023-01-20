IFFHS premia Lozano: inserito nella Top 11 del 2022 Concacaf

L’International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ha stilato la Top 11 dei calciatori appartenenti alla CONCACAF per il 2022

TuttoNapoli.net © foto di www.imagephotoagency.it L’International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ha stilato la Top 11 dei calciatori appartenenti alla CONCACAF per il 2022. Nella formazione è stato inserito l’attaccante del Napoli Hirving Lozano. Di seguito l’undici completo: Turner; Dest, Montes, Zimmerman, Davies; Adams, Pulisic, Chavez; Lozano, David Weah.