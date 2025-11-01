Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: torna subito la Serie A

Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: torna subito la Serie ATuttoNapoli.net
Oggi alle 07:00Serie A
di Fabio Tarantino

Tantissime le partite oggi in programma, torna subito la Serie A con il programma del decimo turno e con il Napoli in campo alle ore 18 contro il Como. Ecco l'elenco delle partite:

01.15 Instituto-Rosario Central (Campionato argentino) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

11.00 Napoli-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

12.30 Avellino-Reggiana (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

12.30 Parma-Napoli (Serie A femminile) – DAZN

13.00 Inter-Frosinone (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

13.00 Atalanta-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV

13.00 Karlsruhe-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

14.00 Villarreal-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) – DAZN

14.00 Bayern Monaco-Essen (Bundesliga femminile) – DAZN

14.30 Arezzo-Campobasso (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

14.30 Audace Cerignola-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

14.30 Team Altamura-Cosenza (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

14.30 Casarano-Monopoli (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

14.30 Pergolettese-Novara (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

14.30 Pineto-Pianese (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

15.00 Udinese-Atalanta (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Carrarese-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Padova-Südtirol (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Fiorentina-Parma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

15.00 Milan-Lazio (Serie A femminile) – DAZN

15.30 Lipsia-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

16.00 Burnley-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

16.00 Nottingham Forest-Manchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

16.00 Brighton-Leeds (Premier League) – SKY SPORT (canale 259) e NOW

16.00 Zulte Waregem-Union SG (Campionato belga) – DAZN

16.00 Dinamo Zagabria-Rijeka (Campionato croato) – COMO TV

16.00 Wolfsburg-Hoffenheim (Bundesligs femminile) – DAZN

16.15 Atletico Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN

16.30 Ajax-Heerenveen (Eredivisie) – COMO TV

17.00 PSG-Nizza (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.15 Virtus Entella-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

17.30 Virtus Verona-Trento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

17.30 Rimini-Bra (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

18.00 Napoli-Como (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.00 Como-Genoa (Serie A femminile) – DAZN

18.30 Tottenham-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

18.30 Bayern-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

18.30 Real Sociedad-Athletic Bilbao (Liga) – DAZN

18.30 Al Nassr-Al Fayha (Saudi League) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

18.30 Motherwell-St. Mirren (Coppa di Lega scozzese) – COMO TV

19.30 Palermo-Pescara (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

20.00 Feyenoord-Volendam (Eredivisie) – COMO TV

20.30 New York City-Charlotte (Playoff MLS) – APPLE TV

20.45 Cremonese-Juventus (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Anderlecht-Malines (Campionato belga) – DAZN

21.00 Liverpool-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

21.00 Real Madrid-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

21.00 Auxerre-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

21.30 Vitoria Guimaraes-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN

22.30 Chicago Fire-Philadelphia Union (Playoff MLS) – APPLE TV