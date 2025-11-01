Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: torna subito la Serie A
Tantissime le partite oggi in programma, torna subito la Serie A con il programma del decimo turno e con il Napoli in campo alle ore 18 contro il Como. Ecco l'elenco delle partite:
01.15 Instituto-Rosario Central (Campionato argentino) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
11.00 Napoli-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
12.30 Avellino-Reggiana (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
12.30 Parma-Napoli (Serie A femminile) – DAZN
13.00 Inter-Frosinone (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
13.00 Atalanta-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV
13.00 Karlsruhe-Schalke 04 (Zweite Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
14.00 Villarreal-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) – DAZN
14.00 Bayern Monaco-Essen (Bundesliga femminile) – DAZN
14.30 Arezzo-Campobasso (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
14.30 Audace Cerignola-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
14.30 Team Altamura-Cosenza (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
14.30 Casarano-Monopoli (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
14.30 Pergolettese-Novara (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
14.30 Pineto-Pianese (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
15.00 Udinese-Atalanta (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Carrarese-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Padova-Südtirol (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Fiorentina-Parma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
15.00 Milan-Lazio (Serie A femminile) – DAZN
15.30 Lipsia-Stoccarda (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
16.00 Burnley-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
16.00 Nottingham Forest-Manchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
16.00 Brighton-Leeds (Premier League) – SKY SPORT (canale 259) e NOW
16.00 Zulte Waregem-Union SG (Campionato belga) – DAZN
16.00 Dinamo Zagabria-Rijeka (Campionato croato) – COMO TV
16.00 Wolfsburg-Hoffenheim (Bundesligs femminile) – DAZN
16.15 Atletico Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN
16.30 Ajax-Heerenveen (Eredivisie) – COMO TV
17.00 PSG-Nizza (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
17.15 Virtus Entella-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
17.30 Virtus Verona-Trento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
17.30 Rimini-Bra (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
18.00 Napoli-Como (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
18.00 Como-Genoa (Serie A femminile) – DAZN
18.30 Tottenham-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
18.30 Bayern-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
18.30 Real Sociedad-Athletic Bilbao (Liga) – DAZN
18.30 Al Nassr-Al Fayha (Saudi League) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
18.30 Motherwell-St. Mirren (Coppa di Lega scozzese) – COMO TV
19.30 Palermo-Pescara (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
20.00 Feyenoord-Volendam (Eredivisie) – COMO TV
20.30 New York City-Charlotte (Playoff MLS) – APPLE TV
20.45 Cremonese-Juventus (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
20.45 Anderlecht-Malines (Campionato belga) – DAZN
21.00 Liverpool-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
21.00 Real Madrid-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
21.00 Auxerre-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
21.30 Vitoria Guimaraes-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN
22.30 Chicago Fire-Philadelphia Union (Playoff MLS) – APPLE TVPLE TV
Serie A Enilive 2025-2026
|VS
|Napoli
|Como
Editore: TC&C SRL - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro