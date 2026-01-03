Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: entra nel vivo la 18esima di Serie A

Dopo l'anticipo di ieri tra Cagliari e Milan, riparte oggi il campionato italiano. Ecco tutte le partite italiane e non solo in programma oggi. Ecco tutte le sfide:

11.00 Juventus-Parma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

11.00 Genoa-Napoli (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV

11.00 Cagliari-Frosinone (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO

12.30 Como-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

13.00 Milan-Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

13.30 Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) – SKY SPORT e NOW

14.00 Celta Vigo-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN

14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Carpi (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

14.30 Pianese-Ascoli (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

14.30 Pontedera-Torres (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

14.30 Cittadella-Virtus Verona (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

14.30 Trento-Giana Erminio (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

15.00 Zona Serie A – DAZN

15.00 Sassuolo-Parma (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Genoa-Pisa (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

15.00 Lazio-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

15.00 Monza-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV

15.00 Cremonese-Torino (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO

16.00 Brighton-Burnley (Premier League) – SKY SPORT e NOW

16.00 Wolverhampton-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT e NOW

16.15 Osasuna-Athletic Bilbao (Liga) – DAZN

17.00 Ottavo di finale Coppa d’Africa – SPORTITALIA

17.30 Forlì-Arezzo (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

17.30 Ospitaletto-Lecco (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

17.30 Picerno-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

17.30 Renate-Pergolettese (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

17.30 Pro Vercelli-Pro Patria (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

18.00 Juventus-Lecce (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.30 Bournemouth-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT e NOW

18.30 Elche-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN

19.00 Benfica-Estoril (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN

20.00 Ottavo di finale Coppa d’Africa – SPORTITALIA

20.30 Cavese-Sorrento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

20.30 Vis Pesaro-Pineto (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW

20.45 Atalanta-Roma (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Espanyol-Barcellona (Liga) – DAZN

21.05 Lille-Rennes (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT e NOW