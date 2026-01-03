Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: entra nel vivo la 18esima di Serie A
Dopo l'anticipo di ieri tra Cagliari e Milan, riparte oggi il campionato italiano. Ecco tutte le partite italiane e non solo in programma oggi. Ecco tutte le sfide:
11.00 Juventus-Parma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
11.00 Genoa-Napoli (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV
11.00 Cagliari-Frosinone (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO
12.30 Como-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
13.00 Milan-Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
13.30 Aston Villa-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) – SKY SPORT e NOW
14.00 Celta Vigo-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN
14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Carpi (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
14.30 Pianese-Ascoli (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
14.30 Pontedera-Torres (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
14.30 Cittadella-Virtus Verona (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
14.30 Trento-Giana Erminio (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
15.00 Zona Serie A – DAZN
15.00 Sassuolo-Parma (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Genoa-Pisa (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)
15.00 Lazio-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
15.00 Monza-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV
15.00 Cremonese-Torino (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO
16.00 Brighton-Burnley (Premier League) – SKY SPORT e NOW
16.00 Wolverhampton-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT e NOW
16.15 Osasuna-Athletic Bilbao (Liga) – DAZN
17.00 Ottavo di finale Coppa d’Africa – SPORTITALIA
17.30 Forlì-Arezzo (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
17.30 Ospitaletto-Lecco (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
17.30 Picerno-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
17.30 Renate-Pergolettese (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
17.30 Pro Vercelli-Pro Patria (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
18.00 Juventus-Lecce (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
18.30 Bournemouth-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT e NOW
18.30 Elche-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN
19.00 Benfica-Estoril (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN
20.00 Ottavo di finale Coppa d’Africa – SPORTITALIA
20.30 Cavese-Sorrento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
20.30 Vis Pesaro-Pineto (Serie C) – SKY SPORT e NOW
20.45 Atalanta-Roma (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Espanyol-Barcellona (Liga) – DAZN
21.05 Lille-Rennes (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT e NOW
