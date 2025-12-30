Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: in scena Premier League e Coppa d'Africa
In questo martedì 30 novembre non mancano gli impegni calcistici: si inizia alle 17:00 con la Coppa d'Africa di cui oggi sono previsti quattro match, dalle 20:30 invece ecco la Premier League con altre quattro appuntamenti. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.
MARTEDÌ 30 DICEMBRE
17.00 Uganda-Nigeria (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
17.00 Tanzania-Tunisia (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
18.30 Al Ettifaq-Al Nassr (Saudi League) - SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV
20.00 Benin-Senegal (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
20.00 Botswana-RD Congo (Coppa d'Africa) - SPORTITALIA
20.30 Diretta Gol Premier League - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW
20.30 Chelsea-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
20.30 Burnley-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
20.30 Nottingham Forest-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
20.30 West Ham-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
21.00 Motherwell-Celtic (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
21.15 Arsenal-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
21.15 Manchester United-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
