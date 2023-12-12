Ag. Osimhen: "Orgoglioso di te, hai svolto grande lavoro! Il futuro è tuo"

L'agente di Victor Osimhen, Roberto Calenda, ha scritto un post sui social
12.12.2023
L'agente di Victor Osimhen, Roberto Calenda, ha scritto un post sui social: "Complimenti Victor per aver vinto il premio Caf come migliore giocatore dell’anno. Sono orgoglioso di te. È un riconoscimento del grande lavoro svolto. Non è il primo e non sarà l’ultimo perchè il futuro è tuo. Complimenti!!!".