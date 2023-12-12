Ag. Osimhen: "Orgoglioso di te, hai svolto grande lavoro! Il futuro è tuo"

L'agente di Victor Osimhen, Roberto Calenda, ha scritto un post sui social: "Complimenti Victor per aver vinto il premio Caf come migliore giocatore dell’anno. Sono orgoglioso di te. È un riconoscimento del grande lavoro svolto. Non è il primo e non sarà l’ultimo perchè il futuro è tuo. Complimenti!!!".

Caf Awards 2023. Ladies and gentlemen here is the Player of the Year: Victor Osimhen. I’m proud of you. This award is a recognition of the great work done. And the best is yet to come. Stronger than anything. 🇳🇬



Complimenti Victor per aver vinto il premio Caf come… pic.twitter.com/mf1FPj3fwT