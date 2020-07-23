FOTO - L'ex portiere azzurro Rafael brilla in Inghilterra, è nella top 11 della Championship

23.07.2020 17:00 di Redazione Tutto Napoli.net  Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Federico De Luca
Di Rafael Cabral i tifosi azzurri hanno ricordi poco corposi, visto le poche presenze collezionate con la maglia del Napoli. Uno dei ricordi più belli riguarda sicuramente la SuperCoppa italiana di Doha, dove proprio Rafael fu protagonsita contro la Juventus. L'ex portiere del Napoli, al momento, è il titolare del Reading, e proprio Rafael è stato eletto da SofaScore il miglior portiere della Championship (Serie B inglese dove milita il Reading), inserito nella top 11 della stagione. 