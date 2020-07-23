FOTO - L'ex portiere azzurro Rafael brilla in Inghilterra, è nella top 11 della Championship

Di Rafael Cabral i tifosi azzurri hanno ricordi poco corposi, visto le poche presenze collezionate con la maglia del Napoli. Uno dei ricordi più belli riguarda sicuramente la SuperCoppa italiana di Doha, dove proprio Rafael fu protagonsita contro la Juventus. L'ex portiere del Napoli, al momento, è il titolare del Reading, e proprio Rafael è stato eletto da SofaScore il miglior portiere della Championship (Serie B inglese dove milita il Reading), inserito nella top 11 della stagione.

󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Team of the Season - Championship



A very exciting 19/20 Championship campaign ended yesterday, and now we bring you our TOTS!



Fittingly for the champions, Leeds are the only team with 3 players in the team, while Brentford's Saïd Benrahma is our Player of the Season! pic.twitter.com/FyYwuMwTa6