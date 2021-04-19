Vicepres. Commissione Europea contro la Superlega: "Difendiamo il nostro modello di sport"

Margaritis Schinas, vicepresidente della Commissione Europea, ha rilasciato un commento attraverso Twitter sulla nascita della Superlega Europea.
Margaritis Schinas, vicepresidente della Commissione Europea, ha rilasciato un commento attraverso Twitter sulla nascita della Superlega Europea: "Dobbiamo difendere un modello di sport basato sulla diversità e sull'inclusione. Non c'è motivo per riservarlo a un ristretto numero di ricchi e potenti club. Universalità, inclusione e diversità sono gli elementi chiave dello stile di vita e dello sport in Europa".