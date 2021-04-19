Vicepres. Commissione Europea contro la Superlega: "Difendiamo il nostro modello di sport"

Margaritis Schinas, vicepresidente della Commissione Europea, ha rilasciato un commento attraverso Twitter sulla nascita della Superlega Europea: "Dobbiamo difendere un modello di sport basato sulla diversità e sull'inclusione. Non c'è motivo per riservarlo a un ristretto numero di ricchi e potenti club. Universalità, inclusione e diversità sono gli elementi chiave dello stile di vita e dello sport in Europa".

(1/2) We must defend a values-driven European model of sport based on diversity and inclusion. There is no scope for reserving it for the few rich and powerful clubs who want to severe links with everything associations stand for: