VIDEO - Mertens show alla festa di Koulibaly: il belga alle prese con la preparazione delle pizze

Giornata speciale ieri per Kalidou Koulibaly. Il difensore azzurro ieri ha compiuto 29 anni e ha organizzato una festa a Ischia per festeggiare la ricorrenza. Tra gli ospiti vi erano tanti azzurri, tra cui anche Dries Mertens. Il belga è stato il solito mattatore della serata. Come mostra su Instagram il video del San Montano Resort, location in cui si è festeggiato il compleanno di Koulibaly, Mertens viene ripreso mente si diletta con la preparazione della 'Scarpetta", marchio di fabbrica dello Chef Franco Pepe.