Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: si parte alle 11 col Napoli Primavera

Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: si parte alle 11 col Napoli PrimaveraTuttoNapoli.net
Oggi alle 07:00Brevi
di Davide Baratto
In questa domenica 10 maggio prosegue la 36ª giornata di Serie A.

In questa domenica 10 maggio prosegue la 36ª giornata di Serie A. Start alle 12:30 con Verona-Como, si prosegue con Cremonese-Pisa e Fiorentina-Genoa alle 15:00, alle 18:00 ci sarà Parma-Roma ed a chiudere Milan-Atalanta alle 20:45. Si gioca anche nelle serie cadette del nostro paese e sono tanti gli impegni internazionali. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

DOMENICA 10 MAGGIO

11.00 Napoli-Lecce (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

11.00 Torino-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

12.30 Verona-Como (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

12.30 Milan-Parma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

12.45 Celtic-Rangers (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

13.00 Fiorentina-Cremonese (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

13.30 Gent-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

13.30 Fortuna Dusseldorf-Elversberg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

14.00 Maiorca-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN

15.00 Cremonese-Pisa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Fiorentina-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

15.00 Nottingham Forest-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

15.00 Burnley-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

15.00 Crystal Palace-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

15.00 Bologna-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

15.00 Juventus-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN e RAI SPORT

15.00 Sassuolo-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Amburgo-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

16.15 Athletic-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN

16.45 Go Ahead Eagles-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

16.45 Ajax-Utrecht (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

16.45 Feyenoord-AZ (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

17.30 West Ham-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

17.30 Colonia-Heidenheim (Bundesliga) -  SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

18.00 Parma-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW

18.00 Lazio-Ternana (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Oviedo-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Union SG-Mechelen (Campionato belga) - DAZN

19.00 AVS-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Mainz-Union (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

20.00 Campobasso-Potenza (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

20.00 Pianese-Lecco (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

20.00 Casarano-Renate (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

20.00 Al Ittihad-Damac (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

20.00 Rosario Central-Independiente (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

20.45 Milan-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZNe DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

20.45 Cittadella-Ravenna (Playoff Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

21.00 Barcellona-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN e RETE 4

21.00 PSG-Brest (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Casertana-Salernitana (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

22.00 Estudiantes-Racing (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

22.30 New York City-Columbus Crew (MLS) - APPLE TV