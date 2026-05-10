Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: si parte alle 11 col Napoli Primavera
In questa domenica 10 maggio prosegue la 36ª giornata di Serie A. Start alle 12:30 con Verona-Como, si prosegue con Cremonese-Pisa e Fiorentina-Genoa alle 15:00, alle 18:00 ci sarà Parma-Roma ed a chiudere Milan-Atalanta alle 20:45. Si gioca anche nelle serie cadette del nostro paese e sono tanti gli impegni internazionali. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.
DOMENICA 10 MAGGIO
11.00 Napoli-Lecce (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
11.00 Torino-Lazio (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
12.30 Verona-Como (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
12.30 Milan-Parma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
12.45 Celtic-Rangers (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
13.00 Fiorentina-Cremonese (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.30 Gent-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN
13.30 Fortuna Dusseldorf-Elversberg (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
14.00 Maiorca-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Cremonese-Pisa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Fiorentina-Genoa (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)
15.00 Nottingham Forest-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
15.00 Burnley-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
15.00 Crystal Palace-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
15.00 Bologna-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
15.00 Juventus-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN e RAI SPORT
15.00 Sassuolo-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
15.30 Amburgo-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
16.15 Athletic-Valencia (Liga) - DAZN
16.45 Go Ahead Eagles-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
16.45 Ajax-Utrecht (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
16.45 Feyenoord-AZ (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
17.30 West Ham-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
17.30 Colonia-Heidenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
18.00 Parma-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW
18.00 Lazio-Ternana (Serie A femminile) - DAZN
18.30 Oviedo-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
18.30 Union SG-Mechelen (Campionato belga) - DAZN
19.00 AVS-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
19.30 Mainz-Union (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
20.00 Campobasso-Potenza (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
20.00 Pianese-Lecco (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
20.00 Casarano-Renate (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
20.00 Al Ittihad-Damac (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
20.00 Rosario Central-Independiente (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
20.45 Milan-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZNe DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
20.45 Cittadella-Ravenna (Playoff Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
21.00 Barcellona-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN e RETE 4
21.00 PSG-Brest (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Casertana-Salernitana (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
22.00 Estudiantes-Racing (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
22.30 New York City-Columbus Crew (MLS) - APPLE TV
Serie A Enilive 2025-2026
|VS
|Napoli
|Bologna
Editore: TC&C SRL - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro