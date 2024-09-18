Calcio in Tv, tutte le gare di oggi: apre il Bologna ed in serata il big-match dell'Inter
Continuano le gare di Champions League. Dope le sfide di Juventus e Milan, oggi tocca ad altre due italiane. Alle 18.45 il Bologna sfida lo Shakhtar, mentre stasera alòle 21.00, in esclusiva su Amazon Prime, sarà possibile assistere a Manchester City-Inter. Ecco dove vedere tutte le partita di oggi, mercoledì 18 settembre.
16.00 Manchester City-Inter (Youth League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
18.45 Bologna-Shakhtar (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
18.45 Salisburgo-Sparta Praga (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
19.00 Betis-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN
20.45 Torres-Milan Futuro (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Manchester City-Inter (Champions League) - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
21.00 PSG-Girona (Champions League) - TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Bruges-Borussia Dortmund (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPO
21.00 Celtic-Slovan Bratislava (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
