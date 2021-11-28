Eurorivali - Poker del Leicester al Watford: doppietta per Vardy
In Premier League il Manchester City vince 2-1 con il West Ham ed aggancia momentaneamente il Chelsea in vetta, con i Blues impegnati nel big match col Manchester United. Poker del Leicester, prossimo avversario del Napoli in Europa League, contro il Watford. Le Foxes vincono 4-2 grazie alle reti di: Maddison al 16', Vardy al 34' e al 42', Lookman 68'. Rinviata per neve la sfida fra Burnley e Tottenham.
Il programma della tredicesima giornata di Premier League
Sabato 27 novembre
Arsenal-Newcastle 2-0
Crystal Palace-Aston Villa 1-2
Liverpool-Southampton 4-0
Norwich-Wolverhampton 0-0
Brighton-Leeds 0-0
Domenica 28 novembre
Brentford-Everton 1-0
Burnley-Tottenham (RINVIATA)
Leicester-Watford 4-2
Manchester City-West Ham 2-1
17.30 Chelsea-Manchester United
LA CLASSIFICA
Chelsea 29*
Manchester City 29
Liverpool 28
West Ham 23
Arsenal 23
Wolverhampton 20
Tottenham 19 *
Brighton 18
Leicester 18
Manchester United 17*
Aston Villa 16
Crystal Palace 16
Everton 15
Southampton 14
Brentford 13
Watford 13
Leeds 12
Burnley 9*
Norwich 9
Newcastle 6
*una partita in più