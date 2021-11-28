Eurorivali - Poker del Leicester al Watford: doppietta per Vardy

In Premier League il Manchester City vince 2-1 con il West Ham ed aggancia momentaneamente il Chelsea in vetta, con i Blues impegnati nel big match col Manchester United. Poker del Leicester, prossimo avversario del Napoli in Europa League, contro il Watford. Le Foxes vincono 4-2 grazie alle reti di: Maddison al 16', Vardy al 34' e al 42', Lookman 68'. Rinviata per neve la sfida fra Burnley e Tottenham.

Il programma della tredicesima giornata di Premier League

Sabato 27 novembre

Arsenal-Newcastle 2-0

Crystal Palace-Aston Villa 1-2

Liverpool-Southampton 4-0

Norwich-Wolverhampton 0-0

Brighton-Leeds 0-0

Domenica 28 novembre

Brentford-Everton 1-0

Burnley-Tottenham (RINVIATA)

Leicester-Watford 4-2

Manchester City-West Ham 2-1

17.30 Chelsea-Manchester United

LA CLASSIFICA

Chelsea 29*

Manchester City 29

Liverpool 28

West Ham 23

Arsenal 23

Wolverhampton 20

Tottenham 19 *

Brighton 18

Leicester 18

Manchester United 17*

Aston Villa 16

Crystal Palace 16

Everton 15

Southampton 14

Brentford 13

Watford 13

Leeds 12

Burnley 9*

Norwich 9

Newcastle 6

*una partita in più