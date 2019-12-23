I trofei italiani nell'ultimo ventennio: Napoli dietro anche Juve, milanesi e romane

MULTIMEDIA AUDIO - IL COMMENTO DI DEL GENIO: "NON CANCELLIAMO IL 1° TEMPO, MA IL 2° CI LASCIA GIOCO, PUNTI E ENTUSIASMO!" Il commento di Paolo Del Genio, in radiocronaca esclusiva per Kiss Kiss Napoli, che esplode al gol-vittoria al 94 Il commento di Paolo Del Genio, in radiocronaca esclusiva per Kiss Kiss Napoli, che esplode al gol-vittoria al 94