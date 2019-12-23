I trofei italiani nell'ultimo ventennio: Napoli dietro anche Juve, milanesi e romane
Fra poco più di una settimana si chiuderà il 2019 e con questo anche il primo ventennio del XXI° secolo. Un periodo che per il calcio italiano terminerà con la vittoria in Supercoppa Italiana della Lazio. Un trofeo, questo, che vale la doppia cifra dall'inizio del nuovo millennio per la società biancoceleste considerando anche lo scudetto conquistato nell'estate del 2000 e 5 Coppe Italia e le 4 Supercoppe.
Un bilancio che mette la società capitolina al terzo posto assoluto fra le società più vincenti del nostro pallone considerando, appunto, le tre competizioni del nostro movimento. Davanti alla Lazio ci sono solo la Juventus a quota 20 trofei (10 scudetti, 4 Coppe Italia e 6 Supercoppe) e l'Inter a quota 13 (5 scudetti, 4 Coppe Italia e 4 Supercoppe). Il Napoli invece è arretrato, con tre soli trofei conquistati.
SERIE A (10 Juventus, 5 Inter, 2 Milan, 1 Lazio, 1 Roma)
1999/2000 - Lazio
2000/2001 - Roma
2001/2002 - Juventus
2002/2003 - Juventus
2003/2004 - Milan
2004/2005 - Revocato dopo Calciopoli
2005/2006 - Inter
2006/2007 - Inter
2007/2008 - Inter
2008/2009 - Inter
2009/2010 - Inter
2010/2011 - Milan
2011/2012 - Juventus
2012/2013 - Juventus
2013/2014 - Juventus
2014/2015 - Juventus
2015/2016 - Juventus
2016/2017 - Juventus
2017/2018 - Juventus
2018/2019 - Juventus
COPPA ITALIA (5 Lazio, 4 Inter, 4 Juventus, 2 Roma, 2 Napoli, 1 Fiorentina, 1 Parma, 1 Milan)
1999/2000 - Lazio
2000/2001 - Fiorentina
2001/2002 - Parma
2002/2003 - Milan
2003/2004 - Lazio
2004/2005 - Inter
2005/2006 - Inter
2006/2007 - Roma
2007/2008 - Roma
2008/2009 - Lazio
2009/2010 - Inter
2010/2011 - Inter
2011/2012 - Napoli
2012/2013 - Lazio
2013/2014 - Napoli
2014/2015 - Juventus
2015/2016 - Juventus
2016/2017 - Juventus
2017/2018 - Juventus
2018/2018 - Lazio
SUPERCOPPA ITALIANA (6 Juventus, 4 Lazio, 4 Inter, 3 Milan, 2 Roma, 1 Napoli)
2000 - Lazio
2001 - Roma
2002 - Juventus
2003 - Juventus
2004 - Milan
2005 - Inter
2006 - Inter
2007 - Roma
2008 - Inter
2009 - Lazio
2010 - Inter
2011 - Milan
2012 - Juventus
2013 - Juventus
2014 - Napoli
2015 - Juventus
2016 - Milan
2017 - Lazio
2018 - Juventus
2019 - Lazio