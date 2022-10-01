Premier, il Chelsea vince senza Koulibaly. De Zerbi ferma il Liverpool ad Anfield
Il sabato pomeriggio della 9^ giornata di Premier League ha regalato non poche sorprese con il Liverpool che non è riuscito a vincere ad Anfield contro il Brighton di De Zerbi, che ha impattato 3-3 dopo essere andato in vantaggio per 2-0. Vince in extremis il Chelsea di Potter (1-2) sul campo del Crystal Palace. Ancora panchina per Kalidou Koulibaly.
Sabato 1° ottobre
Arsenal - Tottenham 3-1
Bournemouth - Brentford 0-0
Crystal Palace - Chelsea 1-2
Fulham - Newcastle 1-4
Liverpool - Brighton 3-3
Southampton - Everton 1-2
West Ham - Wolverhampton (18.30)
Domenica 2 ottobre
Manchester City - Manchester United (15)
Leeds - Aston Villa (17.30)
Lunedì 3 ottobre
Leicester - Nottingham Forest (21)
Classifica aggiornata dopo 8 partite
Arsenal 21
Manchester City 17*
Tottenham 17
Brighton 14*
Chelsea 13*
Manchester United 12**
Newcastle 11
Fulham 11
Liverpool 10*
Brentford 10
Everton 10
Bournemouth 9
Leeds 8**
Crystal Palace 7*
Aston Villa 7*
Southampton 7
Wolverhampton 6*
West Ham 4*
Nottingham Forest 4*
Leicester 1*
* una partita in meno
** due partite in meno