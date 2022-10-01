Premier, il Chelsea vince senza Koulibaly. De Zerbi ferma il Liverpool ad Anfield

Ancora panchina per Kalidou Koulibaly.

Il sabato pomeriggio della 9^ giornata di Premier League ha regalato non poche sorprese con il Liverpool che non è riuscito a vincere ad Anfield contro il Brighton di De Zerbi, che ha impattato 3-3 dopo essere andato in vantaggio per 2-0. Vince in extremis il Chelsea di Potter (1-2) sul campo del Crystal Palace. Ancora panchina per Kalidou Koulibaly.

Sabato 1° ottobre

Arsenal - Tottenham 3-1

Bournemouth - Brentford 0-0

Crystal Palace - Chelsea 1-2

Fulham - Newcastle 1-4

Liverpool - Brighton 3-3

Southampton - Everton 1-2

West Ham - Wolverhampton (18.30)

Domenica 2 ottobre

Manchester City - Manchester United (15)

Leeds - Aston Villa (17.30)

Lunedì 3 ottobre

Leicester - Nottingham Forest (21)

Classifica aggiornata dopo 8 partite

Arsenal 21

Manchester City 17*

Tottenham 17

Brighton 14*

Chelsea 13*

Manchester United 12**

Newcastle 11

Fulham 11

Liverpool 10*

Brentford 10

Everton 10

Bournemouth 9

Leeds 8**

Crystal Palace 7*

Aston Villa 7*

Southampton 7

Wolverhampton 6*

West Ham 4*

Nottingham Forest 4*

Leicester 1*

* una partita in meno

** due partite in meno