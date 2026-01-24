Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: riparte la 21ª giornata di Serie A
Ritorna la Serie A anche domani dopo l'anticipo dell'Inter di questa sera. Ecco tutte le partite in programma e la programmazione tv:
00.00 Independiente-Estudiantes (Campionato argentino) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
11.00 Fiorentina-Genoa (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
13.00 Milan-Inter (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
13.30 West Ham-Sunderland (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Osasuna (Liga) – DAZN
14.30 Benevento-Siracusa (Serie C) – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
14.30 Union Brescia-Renate (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
14.30 Carpi-Ternana (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
14.30 Torres-Bra (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
14.30 Latina-Foggia (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
14.30 Albinoleffe-Trento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
15.00 Como-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Zona Serie B – DAZN
15.00 Cesena-Bari (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Frosinone-Reggiana (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Juve Stabia-Virtus Entella (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Mantova-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Monza-Pescara (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Lazio-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) – DAZN
15.30 Bayern-Augsburg (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
16.00 Manchester City-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e NOW
16.00 Burnley-Tottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
16.00 Fulham-Brighton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
16.15 Valencia-Espanyol (Liga) – DAZN
16.30 Ajax-Volendam (Eredivisie) – COMO TV
17.15 Modena-Palermo (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
17.30 Ravenna-Guidonia (Serie C) – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
17.30 Crotone-Potenza (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
17.30 Sambenedettese-Pianese (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
17.30 Casarano-Picerno (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
17.30 Virtus Verona-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
18.00 Fiorentina-Cagliari (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
18.15 Bruges-Zulte Waregem (Campionato belga) – DAZN
18.30 Bournemouth-Liverpool (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
18.30 Union Berlino-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
18.30 Siviglia-Athletic (Liga) – DAZN
18.30 Neom-Al Ahli (Saudi League) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
19.00 Arouca-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN
19.30 Spezia-Avellino (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
20.00 PSV-NAC Breda (Eredivisie) – COMO TV
20.45 Lecce-Lazio (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
20.45 Leuven-Union SG (Campionato belga) – DAZN
21.00 Villarreal-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
21.00 Barracas Central-River Plate (Campionato argentino) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
21.05 Marsiglia-Lens (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
