Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: termina il 3° turno di Champions League

Ci sono diversi appuntamenti calcistici in questo mercoledì 23 ottobre. Termina il terzo turno dei gironi di Champions League che tra le italiane vede scendere in campo l'Atalanta contro il Celtic e l'Inter in trasferta contro gli svizzeri dello Young Boys. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

14.00 Young Boys-Inter (Youth League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, NOW e UEFA TV

15.00 Varesina-Folgore Caratese (Serie D) - SOLOCALCIO

16.00 Lipsia-Liverpool (Youth League) - UEFA TV

16.30 Galatasaray-Elfsborg (Europa League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

16.30 Braga-Bodo/Glimt (Europa League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.45 Atalanta-Celtic (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

18.45 Brest-Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

21.00 Young Boys-Inter (Champions League) - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Barcellona-Bayern (Champions League) - TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

21.00 Manchester City-Sparta Praga (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

21.00 Lipsia-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Lilla (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

21.00 Benfica-Feyenoord (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

21.00 Salisburgo-Dinamo Zagabria (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW