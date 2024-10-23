Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: termina il 3° turno di Champions League
Ci sono diversi appuntamenti calcistici in questo mercoledì 23 ottobre. Termina il terzo turno dei gironi di Champions League che tra le italiane vede scendere in campo l'Atalanta contro il Celtic e l'Inter in trasferta contro gli svizzeri dello Young Boys. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.
14.00 Young Boys-Inter (Youth League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, NOW e UEFA TV
15.00 Varesina-Folgore Caratese (Serie D) - SOLOCALCIO
16.00 Lipsia-Liverpool (Youth League) - UEFA TV
16.30 Galatasaray-Elfsborg (Europa League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
16.30 Braga-Bodo/Glimt (Europa League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
18.45 Atalanta-Celtic (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
18.45 Brest-Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
21.00 Young Boys-Inter (Champions League) - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Barcellona-Bayern (Champions League) - TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
21.00 Manchester City-Sparta Praga (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
21.00 Lipsia-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Lilla (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
21.00 Benfica-Feyenoord (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
21.00 Salisburgo-Dinamo Zagabria (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
Serie A Enilive 2024-2025
|VS
|Napoli
|Lecce
Editore: TC&C SRL - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro