Calcio in Tv, tutte le gare di oggi: apre la Liga, poi la B, il Napoli e tante big europee

TuttoNapoli.net

© foto di Federico De Luca

La Serie A torna in campo con la settimana giornata che prende il via questo pomeriggio con la sfida del Via del Mare fra Lecce e Napoli. Alle 18.00 il big match di giornata fra Milan e Lazio, mentre alle 20.45 la Salernitana ospita l'Inter. Cinque gare di Serie B valide per l'ottava giornata, mentre in Inghilterra i riflettori saranno puntati su Tottenham-Liverpool.

12.00 Levante-Atletico Madrid (Liga femminile) - DAZN

13.30 Aston Villa-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

14.00 Feralpisalò-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN e SKY SPORT

14.00 Brescia-Ascoli (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Modena-Venezia (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Pisa-Cosenza (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT

14.00 Getafe-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

14.00 Werder Brema-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

15.00 Lecce-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

15.00 Roma-Como Women (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Bournemouth-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT

16.00 Wolverhampton-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

16.15 Rayo Vallecano-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN

16.15 Ternana-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT

16.15 Albinoleffe-Legnago (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Latina-Brindisi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Lucchese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

17.00 Clermont-PSG (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Milan-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN []

18.30 Tottenham-Liverpool (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Girona-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Lipsia-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Giana Erminio-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Trento-Padova (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Pro Vercelli-Fiorenzuola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Carrarese-Entella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Potenza-Monterosi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

19.30 Al Ahli-Al Ettifaq (Saudi Pro League) - LA7D

20.45 Salernitana-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

20.45 Arezzo-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Vicenza-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Real Sociedad-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

21.00 Monaco-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MAX

21.30 Farense-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN