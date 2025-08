Juanlu, dall'Inghilterra: "Tra le opzioni del Wolverhampton, ma il Napoli è più avanti"

Fee for David Moller Wolfe is €11.5m+€2.5m. Deal driven by Domenico Teti.



Wolves now shortlisting several right wing-back options. Sevilla’s Juanlu Sanchez one target, although it’s believed Napoli are more advanced.



Wolves also plan to add a midfielder and striker.🐺