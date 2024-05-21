Calcio in Tv, dove vedere le gare di oggi: continuano i playoff di Serie B e C

Ci sono diversi appuntamenti in questo martedì 21 maggio 2024 Continuano i play-off di Serie B e Serie C

Ci sono diversi appuntamenti in questo martedì 21 maggio 2024 Continuano i play-off di Serie B: in programma Catanzaro-Cremonese (20.30). Ci saranno anche i play-off di C con Catania-Avellino, Vicenza-Padova, Juventus Next Gen-Carrarese e Benevento-Torres, che si disputeranno tutti in contemporanea alle ore 20.30.

CALCIO IN TV OGGI E STASERA - MARTEDÌ 21 MAGGIO

19.30 Italia-Polonia (Europei Under 17) - UEFA.TV

20.30 Catanzaro-Cremonese (Playoff Serie B) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

20.30 Catania-Avellino (Playoff Serie C) - RAI SPORT e SKY SPORT (canale 252)

20.30 Vicenza-Padova (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253)

20.30 Juventus Next Gen-Carrarese (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254)

20.30 Benevento-Torres (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255)