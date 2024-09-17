Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: riparte la Champions, giocano Juve e Milan
Ci sono diversi appuntamenti calcistici in questo martedì 17 settembre. Torna finalmente la Champions League: aprono le danze Juventus-PSV e Young Boys-Aston Villa alle ore 18.45, chiudono alle 21.00 ben quattro partite tra cui Milan-Liverpool. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.
MARTEDÌ 17 SETTEMBRE
14.00 Juventus-PSV (Youth League) - UEFA TV
16.00 Bayern-Dinamo Zagabria (Youth League) - UEFA TV
17.30 Italia-Spagna Under 16 (Amichevole) - VIVO AZZURRO TV
18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT ARENA e SKY SPORT (canale 251)
18.45 Juventus-PSV (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
18.45 Young Boys-Aston Villa (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
19.00 Maiorca-Real Sociedad (Liga) - DAZN
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Milan-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
21.00 Real Madrid-Stoccarda (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
21.00 Bayern-Dinamo Zagabria (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
21.00 Sporting-Lilla (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
