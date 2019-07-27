VIDEO - James è nuovo testimonial Netflix, una troupe settimana scorsa era a Dimaro...

James Rodriguez resta al centro del mercato in casa Napoli. Il giocatore colombiano, oltre ad essere oggetto del desiderio di De Laurentiis, è diventato anche testimonial Netflix, come testimonia il video pubblicato dal portale Otro. Una troupe Netflix, tra l'altro, è stata a Dimaro proprio qualche giorno fa...