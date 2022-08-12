Chi va in Champions? La stampa a Tmw cita sempre le solite 4: 1 voto al Napoli
Non solo la caccia allo Scudetto. Chi conquisterà un posto in Paradiso, ovvero in Champions League? Chi saranno le fantastiche quattro della prossima Serie A? Tuttomercatoweb.com ha interpellato grandi firme, commentatori e speaker per avere i loro pareri e pronostici in merito. Quattro squadre, quattro nomi e un solo obiettivo.
Chi saranno le quattro ad andare in Champions League?
Romeo Agresti (Goal) - Inter, Milan, Juventus, Roma
Alessandro Antinelli (Rai Sport) - Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma
Giovanni Capuano (Panorama) - Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma
Manuel Codignoni (Radio Rai) - Milan, Inter, Roma, Juventus
James Horncastle (The Athletic) - Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma
Riccardo Mancini (DAZN) - Juventus, Inter, Roma, Milan
Matteo Moretto (Relevo) - Inter, Milan, Juventus, Roma
Marco Piccari (TMW Radio) - Milan, Roma, Inter, Juventus
Matteo Pinci (Repubblica) - Inter, Milan, Roma, Juventus
Dario Ricci (Radio 24) - Inter, Milan, Roma, Napoli
Sandro Sabatini (Mediaset) - Roma, Juventus, Inter, Milan
Stefano Salandin (Tuttosport) - Milan, Inter, Juventus, Roma
Paolo Tomaselli (Corriere della Sera) - Inter, Juventus. Milan, Roma