Premier, retrocedono Leicester e Leeds: tutti i verdetti al termine del campionato
Termina la Premier League: il Manchester City campione lascia campo libero al Brentford. Festeggia l'Aston Villa, che dopo 13 anni tornerà a giocare in una competizione europea. Al contrario, il Tottenham vivrà una stagione dall'Europa, non succedeva da 14 anni. Termina ufficialmente la favola Leicester, campione d'Inghilterra nel 2016 e che deve salutare dopo 8 anni consecutivi la Premier League. Scende anche il Leeds, col proprietario Andrea Radrizzani contestato. Si salva ancora una volta l'Everton. Questi i risultati e la classifica finale:
Arsenal - Wolverhampton 5-0
Aston Villa - Brighton 2-1
Brentford - Manchester City 1-0
Chelsea - Newcastle 1-1
Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest 1-1
Everton - Bournemouth 1-0
Leeds - Tottenham 1-4
Leicester - West Ham 2-1
Manchester United - Fulham 2-1
Southampton - Liverpool 4-4
Classifica
Manchester City 89
Arsenal 84
Manchester City 75
Newcastle 71
Liverpool 67
Brighton 62
Aston Villa 61
Tottenham 60
Brentford 59
Fulham 52
Crystal Palace 45
Chelsea 44
Wolverhampton 41
West Ham 40
Bournemouth 39
Nottingham Forest 38
Everton 36
Leicester 34
Leeds 31
Southampton 25
Marcatori
36 reti: Haaland (Manchester City)
30 reti: Kane (Tottenham)
20 reti: Toney (Brentford)
19 reti: Salah (Liverpool)
18 reti: Wilson (Newcastle)