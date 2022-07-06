UFFICIALE - Toronto, esordio rimandato per Insigne: è ancora infortunato

Lorenzo Insigne dovrà ancora rimandare il suo esordio in MLS con il Toronto. A comunicare il forfait dell'ex capitano del Napoli è stato lo stesso club canadese attraverso Twitter: "Lorenzo insigne non sarà pronto per esordire con il Toronto FC questo fine settimana (9 luglio) come previsto, perché deve ancora affrontare l'infortunio al polpaccio causato dalla nazionale il mese scorso. La nuova data obiettivo per il suo debutto è ora il 23 luglio contro Charlotte al BMO Field".

❌ Lorenzo Insigne won't be ready to make his Toronto FC debut this weekend (July 9) as planned, because he's still dealing with the calf injury from international duty last month.



➡️ The new target date for his debut is now July 23 vs Charlotte at BMO Field.#Insigne #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/fVhzYF9sEb