Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: 6° turno di Champions, giocano due italiane

In questo martedì 9 dicembre inizia il sesto turno della league phase di Champions League, che tra le varie gare vedrà coinvolte due italiane: alle ore 21:00 scendono in campo l'Inter contro il Liverpool e l'Atalanta contro il Chelsea, entrambe le nerazzurre in casa. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

MARTEDÌ 9 DICEMBRE

14.00 PSV-Atletico Madrid (Youth League) - UEFA.TV

16.00 Inter-Liverpool (Youth League) - SKY SPORT UNO, NOW e UEFA.TV

16.30 Kairat-Olympiacos (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

18.45 Bayern-Sporting (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.45 St. Polten-Juventus (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Inter-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

21.00 Atalanta-Chelsea (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

21.00 Barcellona-Eintracht Francoforte (Champions League) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

21.00 Tottenham-Slavia Praga (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

21.00 PSG-Atletico Madrid (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

21.00 Union SG-Marsiglia (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

21.00 Monaco-Galatasaray (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

21.00 Arsenal-Twente (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+

21.00 PSG-Leuven (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+

21.00 Real Madrid-Wolfsburg (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+

21.30 Bayern-Sporting (Champions League) - CIELO (differita)