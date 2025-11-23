Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: continua la Serie A, c'è Inter-Milan

In questa domenica 23 novembre continua la 12ª giornata di Serie A, che tra le varie partite vedrà andare in scena il derby Inter-Milan. Si gioca anche nelle serie cadette del nostro paese e sono numerosi gli appuntamenti internazionali. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

DOMENICA 23 NOVEMBRE

11.00 Inter-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

11.00 Lecce-Cagliari (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

12.00 Lipsia-Wolfsburg (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Verona-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

12.30 Cavese-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

12.30 Trento-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

12.30 Lazio-Inter (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

12.30 Como-Roma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Genoa-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

14.00 Oviedo-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Union Brescia-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

14.30 Ascoli-Arezzo (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

14.30 Cosenza-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

14.30 Ternana-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

14.30 Catania-Latina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

14.30 Novara-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

14.30 Feyenoord-NEC (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

14.30 Pro Sesto-Pro Palazzolo (Serie D) - VIVO AZZURRO TV

15.00 Cremonese-Roma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Mantova-Spezia (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Modena-Sudtirol (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Leeds-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

15.00 Bologna-Parma (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

15.00 Juventus-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Lipsia-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

15.30 Milan-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Hoffenheim-Bayern (Bundesliga femminile) - DAZN

16.00 Aberdeen-Hearts (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

16.15 Betis-Girona (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Monza-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

17.30 Arsenal-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW

17.30 St. Pauli-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

17.30 Salernitana-Potenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Guidonia-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Giana Erminio-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

18.00 Lazio-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.30 Getafe-Athletic (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 La Louviere-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

18.30 Al Nassr-Al Khaleej (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

18.30 Braga-Nacional (Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV

20.30 Lecco-Cittadella (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

20.30 Sambenedettese-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

20.45 Inter-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

20.45 Lille-Paris FC (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

21.00 Elche-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

21.30 Rosario Central-Estudiantes (Playoff campionato argentino) - SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV

23.00 Cincinnati-Inter Miami (Playoff MLS) - APPLE TV