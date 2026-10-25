Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: continua la Serie A e c'è il Clasico in chiaro

Tutte le partite in TV domenica 25 ottobre: dove vedere Serie A, Premier League, Liga e Serie C. La programmazione completa

Domenica 25 ottobre ricca di appuntamenti per gli appassionati di calcio. Prosegue l'ottava giornata di Serie A dopo il pareggio tra Napoli e Roma: si parte alle 12.30 con Inter-Fiorentina, mentre alle 15.00 spazio ad Atalanta-Frosinone e Genoa-Venezia. Alle 18.00 riflettori puntati su Lecce-Juventus, prima del posticipo delle 20.45 tra Udinese e Milan. Grande attesa anche per il Clasico tra Barcellona e Real Madrid, in programma alle 21.00 in chiaro su Italia 1. Il palinsesto comprende inoltre Premier League, Liga, Bundesliga, Serie B e Serie C. Di seguito tutte le partite e dove seguirle in diretta TV e streaming.

Calcio in TV, le gare di Domenica 25 Ottobre

11.00 Cagliari-Como (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

12.30 Inter-Fiorentina (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

12.30 Trento-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW

12.30 Monopoli-Audace Cerignola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

12.30 Renate-Albinoleffe (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

12.30 Lazio-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Verona-Albinoleffe (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

13.00 Hibernian-Celtic (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

13.30 Genk-Standard Liegi (Campionato belga) - DAZN

14.00 Athletic-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Grosseto-Reggiana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW

14.30 Foggia-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW

14.30 Torres-Guidonia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

14.30 Forlì-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW

14.30 Desenzano-Giana Erminio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 256) e NOW

14.30 Virtus Francavilla-Manfredonia (Serie D) - VIVOAZZURRO TV

14.30 PSV-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

14.30 NEC-Groningen (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN

15.00 Atalanta-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Genoa-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

15.00 Palermo-Carrarese (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Catania-Giugliano (Serie C) - RAI 2, SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

15.00 Liverpool-Brighton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

15.00 Manchester United-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

15.00 Crystal Palace-Newcastle (Premier League) - SKY SPORT e NOW

15.00 Hull City-Brentford (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

15.00 Monaco-Lille (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

15.00 Inter-Parma (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

15.00 Motherwell-Hearts (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

15.00 Como 1097-Sassuolo (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Hoffenheim-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

16.00 Bruges-Sint Truiden (Campionato belga) - DAZN

16.15 Celta-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

16.45 Sparta-Ajax (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

17.00 LASK-Salisburgo (Bundesliga austriaca) - COMO TV

17.15 Verona-Pisa (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

17.15 Angers-Lorient (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

17.15 Auxerre-Le Mans (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

17.15 Marsiglia-Le Havre (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

17.15 Rennes-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

17.30 Arzignano-Novara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Lecco-Folgore Caratese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

17.30 Pergolettese-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW

17.30 Pro Vercelli-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

17.30 Sunderland-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

17.30 Friburgo-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

18.00 Lecce-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.00 Parma-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Real Sociedad-Levante (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Gent-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

20.45 Udinese-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

20.45 Marsiglia-Lione (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+

21.00 Barcellona-Real Madrid (Liga) - ITALIA 1 e DAZN

21.00 Independiente-Boca Juniors (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

21.30 Sporting-Academico Viseu (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

23.15 River Plate-Racing (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV