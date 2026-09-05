Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: dove vedere Inter-Napoli e Roma-Atalanta

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In questo sabato 5 settembre prosegue la terza giornata di Serie A con tre partite in programma. Riflettori puntati soprattutto su Inter-Napoli, in campo alle ore 18:00 a San Siro, mentre alle 15:00 si sfidano Fiorentina e Torino e alle 20:45 Roma e Atalanta. Ricco anche il programma internazionale, con numerosi appuntamenti di Premier League, Bundesliga e Liga. Di seguito la programmazione tv completa.

SABATO 5 SETTEMBRE

11.00 Genoa-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

11.00 Cagliari-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

13.00 Kaiserslautern-Darmstadt (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

13.30 Newcastle-Bournemouth (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

15.00 Fiorentina-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Sudtirol-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Lazio-Parma (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

15.00 Albinoleffe-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

15.30 Hoffenheim-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

15.30 Werder Berma-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

16.00 Manchester City-Coventry (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

16.00 Nottingham Forest-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

16.00 Brentford-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 259) e NOW

16.15 Athletic-Atletico Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

16.30 NEC-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

17.15 Ascoli-Benevento (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

17.30 Roma-Fiorentina (Serie A Women's Cup) - SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW

18.00 Inter-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.00 Crotone-Barletta (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

18.00 Campobasso-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW

18.00 Guidonia-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 256) e NOW

18.00 Latina-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 257) e NOW

18.30 Hull City-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258), SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

18.30 Schalke 04-Bayern (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

18.30 Rayo Vallecano-Racing Santander (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Maritimo-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Carrarese-Empoli (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

20.00 Ajax-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

20.00 Al Ittihad-Al Nassr (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

20.30 Gimnasia Mendoza-Boca Juniors (Campionato argentino) - SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV

20.45 Roma-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Sint Truiden-La Louviere (Campionato belga) - DAZN

21.00 Villarreal-Deportivo A Coruna (Liga) - DAZN

21.00 Bari-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

21.00 Potenza-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW

21.00 Vis Pesaro-Ostiamare (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 256) e NOW

21.00 Giugliano-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 257) e NOW

21.00 St. Mirren-Celtic (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV

21.00 Swansea-Wrexham (Championship) - COMO TV