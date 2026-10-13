Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: dove vedere Villarreal-Napoli e tutta la Champions

Calcio in TV martedì 13 ottobre: dove vedere Villarreal-Napoli alle 21 e tutta la programmazione di Champions League. C'è anche la Youth League

È un martedì 13 ottobre ricco di calcio in TV, con la Champions League grande protagonista. Per i tifosi azzurri l’appuntamento principale è alle 21:00 con Villarreal-Napoli, seconda gara europea della squadra di Massimiliano Allegri. Nello stesso orario si giocheranno anche Inter-Bruges, Galatasaray-Barcellona, Atletico Madrid-Manchester United, Arsenal-Lille, Viking-Bayern e Lipsia-PSV.

La giornata azzurra inizierà però già alle 16:00, quando Villarreal e Napoli si affronteranno anche in Youth League. Alle 18:45 spazio invece alle prime gare di Champions, con Sabah-Slavia Praga e Lens-Sporting, oltre alla Diretta Gol.

Calcio in TV: le gare di Martedì 13 Ottobre

14.00 LIpsia-PSV (Youth League) - UEFA.TV

15.00 Giugliano-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

16.00 Juventus Next Gen-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

16.00 Villarreal-Napoli (Youth League) - UEFA.TV

18.15 Italia-Bielorussia femminile (Playoff Mondiale) - RAI 2

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.45 Sabah-Slavia Praga (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

18.45 Lens-Sporting (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Inter-Bruges (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

21.00 Villarreal-Napoli (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

21.00 Galatasaray-Barcellona (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Manchester United (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

21.00 Arsenal-Lille (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

21.00 Viking-Bayern (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

21.00 Lipsia-PSV (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

21.00 Stoke City-Middlesbrough (Championship) - COMO TV