Napoli interessato a Kevin, Romano: "Lo Shakhtar ha già rifiutato quasi 40mln dalla Premier"

🚨⚪️⚫️ EXCL: Shakhtar Donetsk turn down €30m plus add-ons proposal from Fulham for Brazilian winger Kevin.



Total package close to €40m add-ons included has been rejected in recent hours.



Shakhtar want more and are also aware of interest from several clubs, Napoli and more. pic.twitter.com/bZRe6DePCx