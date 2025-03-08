Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: doppia possibilità per Inter-Monza

Sabato di grande calcio, come ogni weekend, dall'Italia al resto del mondo. Tante, tantissime partite in programma per questo 8 marzo. Con tre partite di Serie A, una più importante delle altre: c'è Inter-Monza alle 20:45. Partita trasmessa sia da Dazn che da Sky. Di seguito l'intera copertura televisiva per l'Italia di tutte le partite in programma per questo sabato.

11.00 Fiorentina-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

11.00 Lecce-Verona (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

13.00 Milan-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

13.00 Cagliari-Roma (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

13.30 Nottingham Forest-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

14.00 Celta-Leganes (Liga) - DAZN

15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN

15.00 Parma-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Como-Venezia (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)

15.00 Zona Serie B - DAZN

15.00 Carrarese-Frosinone (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Cremonese-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Mantova-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Salernitana-Modena (Serie B) - DAZN

15.00 Trapani-Monopoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

15.00 Rimini-Ternana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

15.00 Messina-Avellino (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

15.00 Latina-Catania (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

15.00 Milan Futuro-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

15.00 Torres-Legnago (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

15.00 Cremonese-Empoli (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

15.00 Napoli-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Bayern-Bochum (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

16.00 Liverpool-Southampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW

16.00 Brighton-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

16.00 Crystal Palace-Fulham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

16.15 Alaves-Villarreal (Liga) - DAZN

17.15 Sampdoria-Palermo (Serie B) - DAZN

17.30 Juventus Next Gen-Team Altamura (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

17.30 Potenza-Cavese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Ascoli-Pineto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Sestri Levante-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

17.30 Turris-Taranto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

18.00 Lecce-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.30 Brentford-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW

18.30 Friburgo-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

18.30 Valencia-Valladolid (Liga) - DAZN

19.00 Benfica-Nacional (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

19.30 Brescia-Cesena (Serie B) - DAZN

20.00 PSV-Heerenveen (Eredivisie) - MOLA

20.30 Columbus Crew-Houston Dynamo (MLS) - APPLE TV

20.45 Inter-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Barcellona-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

21.00 Wolverhampton-Everton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT e NOW

21.00 San Lorenzo-Independiente (Campionato argentino) - SOLOCALCIO e MOLA

21.30 Braga-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

22.45 Seattle Sounders-Los Angeles (MLS) - APPLE TV