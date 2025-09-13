Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: torna la Serie A e subito il Napoli in campo
Ritorna il grande calcio, ritorna la Serie A e ritorna il Napoli in campo. Sabato ricco di partite, ecco l'elenco completo di tutti i match di oggi con la rispettiva diretta televisiva disponibile:
00.00 Racing-San Lorenzo (Campionato argentino) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
11.00 Genoa-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
11.00 Frosinone-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV
12.30 Juventus-Napoli (Serire A Women’s Cup) – SKY SPORT UNO e NOW
13.00 Inter-Parma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
13.00 Schalke 04-Holstein Kiel (Zweite Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
13.30 Arsenal-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
14.00 Getafe-Oviedo (Liga) – DAZN
14.00 Bologna-Napoli (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV
15.00 Cagliari-Parma (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Zona Serie B – DAZN
15.00 Juve Stabia-Reggiana (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Modena-Bari (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Padova-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Pescara-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Renate-Brescia (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
15.00 Pianese-Sambenedettese (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
15.00 Guidonia-Ravenna (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
15.00 Pro Vercelli-Virtus Verona (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
15.00 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Alcione (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
15.00 Lumezzane-Triestina (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
15.00 Roma-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
15.30 Heidenheim-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
16.00 Everton-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
16.00 Newcastle-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 259) e NOW
16.00 Bournemouth-Brighton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
16.00 Crystal Palace-Sunderland (Premier League) – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
16.00 Fulham-Leeds (Premier League) – SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
16.15 Real Sociedad-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
16.30 Ajax-Zwolle (Eredivisie) – COMO TV
17.00 Varazdin-Hajduk Spalato (Campionato croato) – COMO TV
17.15 Catanzaro-Carrarese (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
17.30 Siracusa-Benevento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
17.30 Forlì-Gubbio (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
17.30 Campobasso-Pineto (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
17.30 Picerno-Casarano (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
17.30 Pontedera-Rimini (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
18.00 Juventus-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
18.30 West Ham-Tottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
18.30 Bayern-Amburgo (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
18.30 Athletic Bilbao-Alavés (Liga) – DAZN
18.45 NEC-PSV (Eredivisie) – COMO TV
18.45 Hibernian.Dundee United (Campionato scozzese) – COMO TV
19.00 Porto-Nacional (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN
19.30 Sampdoria-Cesena (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
20.00 Al Hilal-Al Qadsiah (Saudi League) – SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV
20.30 Hannover-Hertha Berlino (Zweite Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW
20.45 Fiorentina-Napoli (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
20.45 La Louviere-Bruges (Campionato belga) – DAZN
21.00 Brentford-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
21.00 Feyenoord-Heerenveen (Eredivisie) – COMO TV
21.30 Famalicão-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN
21.45 Independiente-Banfield (Campionato argentino) – COMO TV
Serie A Enilive 2025-2026
|VS
|Fiorentina
|Napoli
Editore: TC&C SRL - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro