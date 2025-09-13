Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: torna la Serie A e subito il Napoli in campo

Ritorna il grande calcio, ritorna la Serie A e ritorna il Napoli in campo. Sabato ricco di partite, ecco l'elenco completo di tutti i match di oggi con la rispettiva diretta televisiva disponibile: 

00.00 Racing-San Lorenzo (Campionato argentino) – SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

11.00 Genoa-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

11.00 Frosinone-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV

12.30 Juventus-Napoli (Serire A Women’s Cup) – SKY SPORT UNO e NOW

13.00 Inter-Parma (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

13.00 Schalke 04-Holstein Kiel (Zweite Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

13.30 Arsenal-Nottingham Forest (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

14.00 Getafe-Oviedo (Liga) – DAZN

14.00 Bologna-Napoli (Campionato Primavera) – PRIMAVERA TV

15.00 Cagliari-Parma (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Zona Serie B – DAZN

15.00 Juve Stabia-Reggiana (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Modena-Bari (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Padova-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Pescara-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

15.00 Renate-Brescia (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

15.00 Pianese-Sambenedettese (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

15.00 Guidonia-Ravenna (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

15.00 Pro Vercelli-Virtus Verona (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

15.00 Dolomiti Bellunesi-Alcione (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

15.00 Lumezzane-Triestina (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

15.00 Roma-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

15.30 Heidenheim-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

16.00 Everton-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

16.00 Newcastle-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 259) e NOW

16.00 Bournemouth-Brighton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

16.00 Crystal Palace-Sunderland (Premier League) – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

16.00 Fulham-Leeds (Premier League) – SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

16.15 Real Sociedad-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN

16.30 Ajax-Zwolle (Eredivisie) – COMO TV

17.00 Varazdin-Hajduk Spalato (Campionato croato) – COMO TV

17.15 Catanzaro-Carrarese (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

17.30 Siracusa-Benevento (Serie C) – SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

17.30 Forlì-Gubbio (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Campobasso-Pineto (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Picerno-Casarano (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

17.30 Pontedera-Rimini (Serie C) – SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

18.00 Juventus-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

18.30 West Ham-Tottenham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

18.30 Bayern-Amburgo (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

18.30 Athletic Bilbao-Alavés (Liga) – DAZN

18.45 NEC-PSV (Eredivisie) – COMO TV

18.45 Hibernian.Dundee United (Campionato scozzese) – COMO TV

19.00 Porto-Nacional (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN

19.30 Sampdoria-Cesena (Serie B) – DAZN e LAB CHANNEL

20.00 Al Hilal-Al Qadsiah (Saudi League) – SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV

20.30 Hannover-Hertha Berlino (Zweite Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

20.45 Fiorentina-Napoli (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 La Louviere-Bruges (Campionato belga) – DAZN

21.00 Brentford-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

21.00 Atletico Madrid-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

21.00 Feyenoord-Heerenveen (Eredivisie) – COMO TV

21.30 Famalicão-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) – DAZN

21.45 Independiente-Banfield (Campionato argentino) – COMO TV