Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: in campo Inter e Juventus

In questa domenica 8 febbraio continua la 24ª giornata di Serie A, che tra le altre vedrà scendere in campo l'Inter in casa del Sassuolo alle ore 18:00 e la Juventus contro la Lazio alle 20:45. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

DOMENICA 8 FEBBRAIO

00.00 River Plate-Tigre (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

11.00 Cagliari-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

12.15 Utrecht-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

12.30 Bologna-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

12.30 Torres-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

12.30 Pontedera-Ternana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

12.30 Roma-Milan (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Atalanta-Bologna (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

13.30 Genk-Anderlecht (Campionato belga) - DAZN

14.00 Alaves-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Sambenedettese-Perugia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

14.30 Triestina-Inter U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

14.30 Lecco-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

14.30 Gubbio-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

14.30 Ospitaletto-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

14.30 Albinoleffe-Pro Patria (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

14.30 AZ-Ajax (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

15.00 Lecce-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Brighton-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

15.00 Juventus-Verona (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

15.00 Rangers-Queen's Park (Coppa di Scozia) - COMO TV

15.00 Napoli-Ternana (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 Colonia-Lipsia (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT ARENA e NOW

15.45 Inter-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) - RAI SPORT e DAZN

16.00 Union SG-La Louviere (Campionato belga) - DAZN

16.15 Athletic-Levante (Liga) - DAZN

16.45 Groningen-PSV (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

17.30 Liverpool-Manchester City (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e NOW

17.30 Arezzo-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Vicenza-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Livorno-Bra (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

17.30 Pineto-Ascoli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

17.30 Bayern-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

17.45 Rijeka-Dinamo Zagabria (Campionato croato) - COMO TV

18.00 Sassuolo-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.30 Atletico Madrid-Betis (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Bruges-Standard Liegi (Campionato belga) - DAZN

20.30 Vis Pesaro-Forlì (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

20.30 Darmstadt-Kaiserslautern (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

20.45 Juventus-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

20.45 PSG-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

21.00 Valencia-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

21.30 Benfica-Alverca (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

23.15 Huracan-San Lorenzo (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV