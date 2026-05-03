Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: l'Inter ha il match point scudetto con il Parma

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In questa domenica 3 maggio prosegue la 35ª giornata di Serie A che prevede altre quattro gare: start alle 12:30 con Bologna-Cagliari, si continua con Sassuolo-Milan alle 15:00 e poi Juventus-Verona alle 18:00, infine il match point scudetto Inter-Parma. Si gioca anche nelle serie cadette del nostro paese e sono tanti gli impegni internazionali. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

DOMENICA 3 MAGGIO

11.00 Juventus-Frosinone (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

12.30 Bologna-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

12.30 Parma-Lazio (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

13.00 Atalanta-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

13.00 Hibernian-Celtic (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

13.30 Mechelen-Gent (Campionato belga) - DAZN

13.30 Elversbeg-Paderborn (Zweite Bundesliga) - SKY SPORTARENA e NOW

14.00 Celta-Elche (Liga) - DAZN

14.30 Fortuna Sittard-Feyenoord (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

15.00 Sassuolo-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

15.00 Bournemouth-Crystal Palace (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW

15.00 Città di Fasano-Paganese (Serie D) - VIVO AZZURRO TV e YOUTUBE LND

15.00 Fiorentina-Como (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

15.30 St. Pauli-Mainz (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

16.15 Getafe-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN

16.30 Manchester United-Liveropol (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

16.30 Barcellona-Bayern (Champions League femminile) - DISNEY+

16.45 AZ-Twente (Eredivisie) - COMO TV

17.30 Cittadella-Arzignano (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

17.30 Borussia Monchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

18.00 Juventus-Verona (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW

18.15 Hajduk-Varazdin (Campionato croato) - COMO TV

18.30 Betis-Oviedo (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Anderlecht-Bruges (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN

20.00 Casertana-Atalanta U23 (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

20.00 Crotone-Audace Cerignola (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW

20.00 Pianese-Ternana (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW

20.00 Monopoli-Casarano (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 255) e NOW

20.00 Pineto-Gubbio (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 256) e NOW

20.00 Trento-Giana Erminio (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 257) e NOW

20.00 Lumezzane-Alcione (Playoff Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 258) e NOW

20.00 Aston Villa-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX e NOW

20.00 Al Qadsiah-Al Nassr (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

20.00 Al Ahli-Al Okhdood (Saudi League) - SOLOCALCIO e COMO TV

20.45 Inter-Parma (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)

20.45 Juventus Next Gen-Vis Pesaro (Playoff Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

20.45 Lione-Rennes (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW

21.00 Espanyol-Real Madrid (Liga) - DAZN

21.00 New York City-DC United (MLS) - APPLE TV

21.00 Racing-Huracan (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

23.30 Austin-St. Louis City (MLS) - APPLE TV

23.30 River Plate-Atletico Tucuman (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV