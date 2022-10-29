Il Liverpool cade ancora: ko al 90’ con il Leeds

TuttoNapoli.net

© foto di Federico Titone

Sconfitta in extremis per il Liverpool in casa contro il Leeds. Ad Anfield, infatti, la sfida finisce 2-1 in favore degli ospiti che si erano portati in vantaggio dopo 4’ con Rodrigo. Al 14’ Salah aveva pareggiato i conti per i Reds, ma all’89’ Summerville trova il gol che vale i tre punti. Il Liverpool a questo punto resta a 16 punti, ben 13 in meno rispetto alla capolista Manchester City. Squillo salvezza importante, invece, per il Leeds.

Premier League, 14^ giornata

Leicester-Manchester City 0-1

49’ De Bryune

Bornemouth-Tottenham 2-3

22’, 50’ Moore (B), 57’ Sessegnon (T), 73’ Davies (T), 90’+2’ Bentancur (T)

Brentford-Wolverhampton 1-1

50’ Mee (B), 52’ Neves (W)

Brighton-Chelsea 4-1

5’ Tossard (B), 14’ aut. Loftus-Cheek (B), 42’ Chalobah (B), 48’ Havertz (C), 90’+2’ Gross (B)

Crystal Palace-Southampton 1-0

38’ Edouard

Newcastle-Aston Villa 4-0

45’+6’, 56’ Wilson, 59’ Joelinton, 67’ Almiron

Fulham-Everton 0-0

Liverpool-Leeds 1-2

(4’ Rodrigo, 14’ Salah, 89’ Summerville)

Domenica 30/10

Arsenal-Nottingham 15:00

Manchester United-West Ham 17:15