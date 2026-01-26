Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: termina il 22° turno di Serie A

In questo lunedì 26 gennaio termina la 22ª giornata di Serie A con l'ultimo match in programma: Verona-Udinese. Si giocano anche i Monday Night di Premier League, Liga e campionato portoghese, oltre che in Serie C. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.

LUNEDI' 26 GENNAIO

12.00 Cagliari-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

14.00 Parma-Torino (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

18.00 Cesena-Verona (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV

16.00 Roma-Bologna (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA

18.00 Juventus-Parma (Serie A femminile) - DAZN

18.30 Al Nassr-Al Taawoon (Saudi League) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV

20.30 Vicenza-Cittadella (Serie C) - RAI SPORT, SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

20.30 Lecco-Inter Under 23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

20.30 Ceuta-Cultural Leonesa (Segunda Division) - DAZN

20.45 Verona-Udinese (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Everton-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW

21.00 Girona-Getafe (Liga) - DAZN

21.15 Porto-Gil Vicente (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN