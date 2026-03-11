Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: proseguono gli ottavi di Champions
In questo mercoledì 11 marzo proseguono gli ottavi di finale di Champions League 2025/26: apre le danze Bayer Leverkusen-Arsenal alle ore 18:45, poi tre match in contemporanea alle 21:00: Real Madrid-Manchester City, PSG-Chelsea e Bodo/Glimt-Sporting. Di seguito la programmazione in tv.
MERCOLEDÌ 11 MARZO
18.00 Fiorentina-Juventus (Coppa Italia femminile) - SKY SPORT CALCIO e NOW
18.45 Bayer Leverkusen-Arsenal (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Real Madrid-Manchester City (Champions League) - AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
21.00 PSG-Chelsea (Champions League) - TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Sporting (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
21.30 Argentinos Juniors-Rosario Central (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
23.00 Sporting Cristal-Carabobo (Copa Libertadores) - COMO TV
23.45 Boca Juniors-San Lorenzo (Campionato argentino) - SPORTITALIA e COMO TV
Serie A Enilive 2025-2026
|VS
|Napoli
|Lecce
Editore: TC&C SRL - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro