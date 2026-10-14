Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: termina la 2ª giornata di Champions con Roma e Como
Mercoledì 14 ottobre 2026 ricco di appuntamenti con il calcio in diretta TV e streaming, con la seconda giornata della League Phase di Champions League che prosegue dopo le sconfitte di Napoli e Inter. Riflettori puntati sulla Roma, impegnata alle 21 contro il Real Madrid, in esclusiva su Amazon Prime Video. Il Como scenderà invece in campo alle 18.45 contro il Feyenoord, con trasmissione su Sky Sport Uno e NOW. Per chi preferisce seguire più incontri contemporaneamente, Sky propone anche Diretta Gol Champions League. Particolarmente interessante Manchester City-PSG, visibile gratuitamente su TV8.
MERCOLEDI' 14 OTTOBRE
14.00 Roma-Real Madrid (Youth League) - SKY SPORT MAX,NOW e UEFA.TV
15.00 Latina-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
16.00 Manchester City-PSG (Youth League) - UEFA.TV
18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
18.45 Feyenoord-Como (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW
18.45 LASK-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
20.00 Santarem-Gil Vicente (Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
21.00 Roma-Real Madrid (Champions League) -AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
21.00 Manchester City-PSG (Champions League) - TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW
21.00 Aston Villa-Fenerbahçe (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW
21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Borussia Dortmund (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW
21.00 Betis-Porto (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW
21.00 Slovan-Stoccarda (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW
21.00 Shakhtar-AEK (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW
21.00 Lincoln-West Ham (Championship) - COMO TV
Serie A Enilive 2026-2027
|VS
|Venezia
|Napoli
Editore TC&C srl - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro