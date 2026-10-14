Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: termina la 2ª giornata di Champions con Roma e Como

vedi letture

Calcio in TV oggi 14 ottobre: Roma-Real Madrid su Prime Video, Manchester City-PSG gratis su TV8 e Feyenoord-Como su Sky.

Mercoledì 14 ottobre 2026 ricco di appuntamenti con il calcio in diretta TV e streaming, con la seconda giornata della League Phase di Champions League che prosegue dopo le sconfitte di Napoli e Inter. Riflettori puntati sulla Roma, impegnata alle 21 contro il Real Madrid, in esclusiva su Amazon Prime Video. Il Como scenderà invece in campo alle 18.45 contro il Feyenoord, con trasmissione su Sky Sport Uno e NOW. Per chi preferisce seguire più incontri contemporaneamente, Sky propone anche Diretta Gol Champions League. Particolarmente interessante Manchester City-PSG, visibile gratuitamente su TV8.

MERCOLEDI' 14 OTTOBRE

14.00 Roma-Real Madrid (Youth League) - SKY SPORT MAX,NOW e UEFA.TV

15.00 Latina-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

16.00 Manchester City-PSG (Youth League) - UEFA.TV

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

18.45 Feyenoord-Como (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e NOW

18.45 LASK-Liverpool (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

20.00 Santarem-Gil Vicente (Taça de Portugal) - COMO TV

21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW

21.00 Roma-Real Madrid (Champions League) -AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

21.00 Manchester City-PSG (Champions League) - TV8, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 252) e NOW

21.00 Aston Villa-Fenerbahçe (Champions League) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e NOW

21.00 Bodo/Glimt-Borussia Dortmund (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 255) e NOW

21.00 Betis-Porto (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 256) e NOW

21.00 Slovan-Stoccarda (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 257) e NOW

21.00 Shakhtar-AEK (Champions League) - SKY SPORT (canale 258) e NOW

21.00 Lincoln-West Ham (Championship) - COMO TV