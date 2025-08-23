Calcio in Tv, dove vedere le gare di oggi: apre il City, riparte la Serie A!
Torna la Serie A! Il massimo campionato italiano inizia alle 18.300 con due sfide, Genoa-Lecce e Sassuolo-Napoli. Alle 20.40 Milan-Cremonese e la super sfida fra la Roma di Gasperini e il Bologna di Italiano. Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, sabato 23 agosto
13.30 Manchester City-Tottenham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K
15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO
16.00 Brentford-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
16.00 Bournemouth-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX
16.00 Burnley-Sunderland (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MIX
17.00 Maiorca-Celta (Liga) - DAZN
17.00 Marsiglia-Paris FC (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
17.30 Torres-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Carpi-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
18.00 Ascoli-Pianese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
18.00 Alcione-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.00 Giana Erminio-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
18.30 Arsenal-Leeds (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K
18.30 St. Pauli-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
18.30 Zona Serie A - DAZN
18.30 Sassuolo-Napoli (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
18.30 Genoa-Lecce (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 2
19.00 Empoli-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN
19.00 Virtus Entella-Juve Stabia (Serie B) - DAZN
19.00 Nacional-Sporting (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
19.30 Atletico Madrid-Elche (Liga) - DAZN
20.30 Schalke 04-Bochum (2. Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT
20.45 Zona Serie A - DAZN
20.45 Milan-Cremonese (Serie A) - DAZN, DAZN 1
20.45 Roma-Bologna (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Monza-Mantova (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 Palermo-Reggiana (Serie B) - DAZN
21.00 Brescia-Arzignano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
21.00 Lecco-Ospitaletto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Ravenna-Campobasso (Serie C) - SKY SPORT MIX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Rimini-Gubbio (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Albinoleffe-Dolomiti Bellunesi (Serie C) - SKY SPORT
21.30 Levante-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN
21.30 Benfica-Tondela (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
