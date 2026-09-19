Calcio in Tv, le gare trasmesse oggi: Roma-Inter solo su Dazn, doppia copertura per la Lazio
Sabato ricchissimo di appuntamenti per gli appassionati di calcio. La Serie A propone tre fasce orarie: alle 15.00 si giocano Bologna-Torino e Udinese-Cagliari, entrambe su DAZN, mentre alle 18.00 toccherà al big match Roma-Inter, sempre in esclusiva su DAZN. Chiusura alle 20.45 con Venezia-Lazio, trasmessa sia da DAZN che da Sky e NOW.
Calcio in tv oggi: Premier League, Liga e tutte le altre partite
Tanto calcio anche dall'estero. In Premier League si parte alle 13.30 con Tottenham-Aston Villa, mentre alle 16.00 spicca Brighton-Arsenal; alle 18.30 Nottingham Forest-Coventry. In Bundesliga occhi su Stoccarda-Borussia Dortmund alle 18.30, mentre il grande appuntamento della Liga è alle 21.00 con Siviglia-Barcellona su DAZN.
11.00 Lazio-Juventus (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
11.00 Lecce-Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
13.00 Monza-Inter (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
13.30 Tottenham-Aston Villa (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
13.30 Millwall-West Ham (Championship) - COMO TV
14.00 Osasuna-Rayo Vallecano (Liga) - DAZN
14.30 Sorrento-Bari (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW
14.30 Cosenza-Scafatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW
14.30 Forlì-Torres (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW
15.00 Zona Serie A - DAZN
15.00 Bologna-Torino (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
15.00 Udinese-Cagliari (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 2 (canale 215 Sky)
15.00 Carrarese-Benevento (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Cremonese-Virtus Entella (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Palermo-Padova (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
15.00 Torino-Verona (Campionato Primavera) - SPORTITALIA
15.00 Empoli-Sassuolo (Campionato Primavera) - PRIMAVERA TV
15.00 Corea del Sud-Italia (Mondiali femminili Under 20) - RAI SPORT
15.00 Mamelodi Sundowns-Al Ahi (Coppa Intercontinentale) - DAZN
15.30 Eintracht Francoforte-Friburgo (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW
16.00 Brighton-Arsenal (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
16.00 Newcastle-Hull (Premier League) - SKY SPORT(canale 256) e NOW
16.00 Everton-Ipswich (Premier League) - SKY SPORT(canale 257) e NOW
16.00 Wrexham-Southampton (Championship) - COMO TV
16.15 Athletic-Alaves (Liga) - DAZN
17.15 Sampdoria-Catanzaro (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
17.15 Paris FC-Strasburgo (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+
17.30 Audace Cerignola-Casertana (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 251) e NOW
17.30 Savoia-Casarano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW
18.00 Roma-Inter (Serie A) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
18.00 Juventus-Roma (Serie A Women's Cup) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 254)
18.30 Nottingham Forest-Coventry (Premier League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT 4K e NOW
18.30 Stoccarda-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT MIX e NOW
18.30 Celta-Racing Santander (Liga) - DAZN
18.45 Kilmarnock-Hearts (Campionato scozzese) - COMO TV
19.30 Ascoli-Avellino (Serie B) - DAZN e LAB CHANNEL
20.00 Ajax-Excelsior (Eredivisie) - COMO TV
20.30 Catania-Barletta (Serie C) - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT(canale 252) e NOW
20.30 Salernitana-Giugliano (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 253) e NOW
20.30 Team Altamura-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT(canale 254) e NOW
20.45 Venezia-Lazio (Serie A) - DAZN,SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 251) e NOW
20.45 Angers-Troyes (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+
20.45 Le Mans-Lorient (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+
20.45 Lione-Rennes (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+
20.45 Tolosa-Le Havre (Ligue 1) - LIGUE 1+
20.45 Anderlecht-Zulte Waregem (Campionato belga) - DAZN
21.00 Siviglia-Barcellona (Liga) - DAZN e DAZN 1 (canale 214 Sky)
21.30 Sporting-Arouca (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN
Serie A Enilive 2026-2027
|VS
|Fiorentina
|Napoli
Editore TC&C srl - Testata giornalistica
aut. Tribunale Napoli n. 4 del 12/02/2020
Iscritto al Registro Operatori
di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale: Antonio Gaito
Direttore responsabile: Francesco Molaro