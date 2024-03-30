Calcio in Tv, dove vedere le gare di oggi: apre il Napoli, poi abbuffata internazionale

Riparte la Serie A dopo gli impegni delle nazionali, 5 le gare in programma quest'oggi.

Riparte la Serie A dopo gli impegni delle nazionali, 5 le gare in programma quest'oggi. Si parte all'ora di pranzo con Napoli-Atalanta, alle 15.00 Genoa-Frosinone e Torino-Monza. Alle 18.00 Lazio-Juventus, stasera Fiorentina-Milan. Si gioca anche in Serie C, con Mantova e Cesena che si giocano la promozione diretta in Serie B.

Questo il programma della partite che saranno trasmesse oggi, sabato 31 marzo, in TV.

12.30 Napoli-Atalanta (Serie A) - DAZN e ZONA DAZN

13.30 Newcastle-West Ham (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT 4K

14.00 Getafe-Siviglia (Liga) - DAZN

14.00 Monterosi-Benevento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Casertana-Taranto (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Arezzo-Juventus Next Gen (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Monopoli-Sorrento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Olbia-Sestri Levante (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

14.00 Albinoleffe-Trento (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

15.00 Torino-Monza (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

15.00 Genoa-Frosinone (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN 2

15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Hoffenheim (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

16.00 Tottenham-Luton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT UNO

16.15 Almeria-Osasuna (Liga) - DAZN

16.15 Cesena-Pescara (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Juve Stabia-Messina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Ancona-SPAL (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Arzignano-Triestina (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Entella-Pontedera (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

16.15 Novara-Lumezzane (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.00 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A) - DAZN, ZONA DAZN

18.30 Bayern-Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga) - SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT 4K

18.30 Aston Villa-Wolverhampton (Premier League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO

18.30 Valencia-Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN

18.30 Mantova-Atalanta U23 (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Potenza-Crotone (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Latina-Foggia (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Giana Erminio-Fiorenzuola (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Pro Patria-Legnago (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

18.30 Virtus Verona-Renate (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.00 Al Shabab-Al Hilal (Saudi League) - LA7D

20.45 Fiorentina-Milan (Serie A) - DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT

20.45 Avellino-Picerno (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Pro Sesto-Vicenza (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Pineto-Recanatese (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Audace Cerignola-Turris (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Alessandria-Pro Vercelli (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

20.45 Brindisi-Virtus Francavilla (Serie C) - SKY SPORT

21.00 Barcellona-Las Palmas (Liga) - DAZN

21.00 Brentford-Manchester United (Premier League) - SKY SPORT ARENA

21.30 Estoril-Porto (Campionato portoghese) - DAZN